None of Cobra Kai Season 6 has been filmed yet

Season 5 of Cobra Kai only landed on Netflix a few days ago, which ended up being quite a surprising feat as Season 4 only debuted right before the New Year. You might be wondering if this increased rate of production will mean that Season 6 will arrive in a similar shortened time frame? Well, that does seem unlikely when considering comments from co-creator Jon Hurwitz.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Hurwitz states, "We have filmed nothing that's in season six. There may have been some things filmed in season five that got cut out of the season. Some of those character or story moments may appear in a future season. But there were no actual scenes filmed for season six."

Needless to say, it's probably wise to assume that Season 6 won't be arriving in ten months, as was the wait between Season 4 and 5.