Kingdom Hearts III

Nomura: Two Kingdom Hearts titles are under development

The series' creator asks for us to "wait just a little longer" with two projects in the works.

Kingdom Hearts III took almost one-and-a-half-decades to finish, but the end result was remarkable. One could assume that this would mean Square Enix would leave the series for a while before doing anything more with it - but this doesn't seem to be the case at all.

We already knew that Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is coming for mobiles, but in an interview with Dengeki Playstation (translated by KH Insider), the series creator and long time producer Tetsuya Nomura actually revealed that "there are two other projects being worked on by other teams and one of them will be coming pretty soon, so please wait just a little a longer".

Basically, it seems like a good time to be a Kingdom Hearts fan.

