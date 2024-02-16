Nomad's latest case uses MagSafe technology to attach to your iPhone

HQ

Generally speaking, phone cases attach to your smartphone by fitting all around the device and essentially encapsulating it. Nomad has come up with an alternative solution however, as the accessory company is using iPhone MagSafe technology to be the primary way its new skins attach to your device.

We've taken a look at a leather case that fits into this category on the latest episode of Quick Look, so be sure to check out the video below to learn more about this phone accessory from our very own Magnus.