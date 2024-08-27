Nomada Studio sets launch date for Neva at Nintendo Indie World

HQ

Nintendo Indie World has revealed the release date for Nomada Studio's highly anticipated upcoming title, Neva. The game's directors (who already teamed up on GRIS) Roger Mendoza, Conrad Roset and Adrian Cuevas have shown a new trailer with more scenes between the human protagonist Alba and the wolf Neva, who come together in a story about the value of family and motherhood, very focused on narrative and visuals, but raising the tone to small action scenes, too.

And the most important thing to come out of this preview was that a release date has also been set. Neva is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 15 October 2024.