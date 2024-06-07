Nomada Studio once again showcases the beauty of its designs in the new Neva trailer

HQ

Considered one of the gems of Spanish indie development, Nomada Studio's Gris proved years ago to have some of the most beautiful and thoughtful art design. Now they've unveiled a new trailer for their next title, Neva, and it looks like the quality has only gotten better.

This time they're not just sticking to a narrative adventure where the protagonist travels with her antlered wolf spirit called Neva, but we've seen some puzzle solving and even some combat.

Neva is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch later this year, though no date has been confirmed. You can enjoy the new trailer below.