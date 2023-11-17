Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nolan: "Buy Oppenheimer on Blu-ray so no evil streaming service can steal it from you"

The famed director isn't a fan of streamers.

Christopher Nolan doesn't like digital cameras and he doesn't like streaming services, as we've heard and been told over and over again, and now he's at it again, arguing that you should buy Oppenheimer on Blu-ray. The reason is that he believes that Netflix, for example, can steal it from you when their licence deal expires, as he tells Cinema Blend.

"And in the case of Oppenheimer, we put a lot of care and attention into the Blu-ray version and trying to translate the photography and the sound, putting that into the digital realm with a version you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you."

