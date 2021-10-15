Nokia is selling a 2021 version of its brick phone

HQ

There are certain things in life that you can just trust and know will happen. The sun will rise and set, the seasons will change, and that Nokia 6310 phones are simply indestructible. The brick phone, as it is widely known, has been recognised as one of the most durable cellular devices ever produced ever since they hit the market in 2001. 20 years later, these phones are still living up to their namesake, and now Nokia is celebrating the 6310's 20th Anniversary, by releasing none other than a modernised take on the system.

Available to purchase today, the new Nokia 6310 boasts a similar appearance, and comes with a "tough polycarbonate shell". It also features a curved 2.8" display, various games, such as Snake, and has a few modern updates, including "bigger buttons, zoomed in menus, a radio, and more." Coming in a variety of colours, for example dark green, black, and yellow, the Nokia 6310 is available to buy for £59.99 today.

It is worth noting that with these modern features, there's no way of knowing if this 2021 version will be as tough as the 2001 edition, but Nokia has mentioned in the product listing that "it's all built in a tough shell, so it can take life's bumps", meaning we can assume that durability is once again a major part of the design to this system.