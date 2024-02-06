Noel Fielding stars as Britain's greatest highway man in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Apple has crafted quite a sophisticated portfolio with its streaming service, as more often than not you can turn to Apple TV+ for projects from famed Hollywood directors and stars wanting to flex their talents. Which is why it's quite a surprise that the technology giant has decided to turn to Noel Fielding and buy into the British personality's peculiarities.

The streamer has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, a show that will present a fictional set of stories revolving around the famed highwayman, who was most prominently known for his charm, showmanship, and great hair.

Needless to say, it looks like we're in for quite the wacky and unusual experience when the show makes its arrival on the streaming platform as soon as March 1, 2024, with Hugh Bonneville and Greg Davies starring alongside Fielding as Dick Turpin.