Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii developer reveals what it was like launching a game around Hollow Knight: Silksong

A shadow launch can be exciting for fans, but when it's a game as big as Hollow Knight: Silksong, it can be a bit of a blow for other indie developers launching in a similar time frame. Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii is one such example.

We caught up with Ramón López, senior modeller and game designer at Laspus Games, who told us a little bit about the experience of launching around Silksong. "It has been released for one month, at the same time more or less than the big game...Silksong, yes. So this is a little not so good for us, but Silksong is a great game, so it's okay," he said.

It doesn't seem like López holds any ill will towards the Team Cherry smash hit, and Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii is a great game in itself. If you want to hear more about this indie gem, check out our full interview below: