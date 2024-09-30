Noctua releases new 140mm, 12 years after the original launched

HQ

While it might be a bit niche, it also shows that the Austrian air cooling experts at Noctua don't do anything half-assed, or hastily. The original NF-A14 140mm fans came out back in 2012, and Noctua has now finally made a new version, the logically named NF-A14 G2 series, building on the already updated NF-A12 G2 series.

To illustrate why it has taken Noctua 10 years to make a new version, the person writing this news piece still has four functional, and even older, NF-P14 fans as a part of his system. These are from 2009.

The new fans uses Sterrox, a liquid-crystal polymer material that has a lot of properties that are desirable, such as self damping in relation to vibration, Progressive-Bend impellers with winglets, Flow Acceleration Channels, Centrifugal hub, and all the other small improvements that over the years have added up to make significantly better products than what were available in 2012, where a tip-clearance of 0.7mm would seem impossible.

Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua commented on the new fans, adding: "After almost a decade of development work, we're proud of the substantial performance uplift that we have managed to achieve with this fan. The NF-A14x25 G2 is easily our most advanced fan today, and we're confident that the massive advances in performance-to-noise efficiency will be of great value to our customers."

While the NF-A14x25 G2 is the classic Noctua all-rounder, it comes with a pre-installed anti-vibration gasket, and an inlet spacer is available for applications that must optimise intake configuration.

It comes with a new low-loss motor, that allows extra headroom when used on heatsinks and radiators that give a lot of back pressures. There is also an ultra-quiet version that lowers the speed to almost half at 800 RPM, and has a speed offset, as to be used in tandem for push-pull configurations such as case cooling or water cooling radiators.

Noctua stands behind its products, and delivers a solid six year warranty on top of all, but pricing does start at 40 Euro.