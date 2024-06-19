Noctua displays next-gen air cooling at Computex

HQ

Computex is the place to be if you want to see the latest prototypes, especially as most of them soon end up coming to market in an often non-altered version.

Noctua's main focus was the new NH-D15 air cooler, now with a G2 suffix. In true Noctua fashion, it comes in three versions: a standard, an Intel, and an AMD—why—because there are slightly small differences in the way those CPU chips are made, and Noctua finds that 'one solution fits all' is not good enough as there are another two, sometimes three degrees to improve. The cooler has dual 140mm fans—the updated and now newly named NF-A14x25r G2, and was shown dissipating 600 Watt with a surface temperature of 60 degrees. Outright insane performance.

New fans and coolers for 2025 were also shown, along with the Season Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition power supply, because in an age of 600 Watt graphics cards, your power supply also needs extreme cooling. It has a custom grill and runs 8-10 dB more quietly than the standard version, which for a power supply is a very large and significant improvement.

Last but not least, Noctua had a two-phase thermosiphon cooler on display. It's built on vapor chamber/condensation principles with Calyos, a specialist within the field, but offers flexible tubes and in many ways the design and easy use we know from AIO's. This is brilliant as there are no moving parts, no pump that can break or make noise, and no radiators that need three large fans generating noise either. While still a concept product, I think we all wish for Noctua to make this a working model available in stores.