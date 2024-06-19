LIVE
      Noctua branches out from PC cooling into home cooling

      If you're already feeling the heat this summer, you might want to give yourself the same cooling treatment as your PC.

      HQ

      Noctua is known far and wide for its ability to keep your PC cool. Silent and effective, Noctua fans are in a lot of gaming PCs, but if you want to take your cooling game outside of your computer, now the company is stretching out into home cooling.

      In our new Quick Look, we take a glimpse at this new endeavour by Noctua, and let you know whether the fans are worth it for the price versus the cooling efficiency they offer. Check out the video below and let us know if you'd let Noctua cool your home.

      HQ


