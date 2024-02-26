Nobuo Uematsu: "I don't think I'll be composing music for an entire game again"

HQ

A serious candidate to be the most famous game composer in the world would be Nobuo Uematsu. He is of course most renowned for having created the music for the first nine games in the Final Fantasy series, including all its most famous melodies and the like (he has also done Final Fantasy music after that, but not alone).

Other titles on Uematsu's resume include Rad Racer, Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey, and Fantasian. Fantasian was released in 2021, and was the last time the 64-year-old Uematsu made an entire soundtrack by himself. And apparently we shouldn't hope for more of that. In an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, he explains that "I don't think I'll be composing music for an entire game again".

Since he's basically at retirement age and would rather spend his time with his band, we understand him. However, in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which is released this week, we get to hear new interpretations of some of his most famous songs as well as a brand-new track called "No Promises to Keep".

And that's probably how we'll be enjoying his music in the future, either through new versions of old songs, or the occasional contribution to newer games. Beggars can't be choosers, as they say, and we hope he'll be around for a long time in the gaming world, even if he no longer composes entire games.