Nobody Saves the World developer unveils new Metroidvania action RPG, Blighted

As part of Day of the Devs, Drinkbox Studios, the developer behind Guacamelee and Nobody Saves the World, has just revealed its next project, a Metroidvania action RPG known as Blighted.

This game is slated to eventually arrive on PC and consoles in 2026, and as for what it's about and how it plays, for starters we can expect a world that is described as a psychedelic western nightmare. It's mentioned that the aim is to learn to harness your Blight, which is both a source of power but also a dynamic difficulty system. Using this, you need to travel throughout the land, uncovering secrets, taking down deadly enemies and bosses, and consuming memories to become more effective in action.

Drinkbox goes a step further to discuss a little about the plot and narrative, explaining:

"In the past, the dead were buried with seeds planted in their brains. These seeds grew into trees, surrounding the player's village. The fruit from these trees was special, it contained the memories of the dead. Knowledge and traditions were passed along through this fruit for generations.

"This continued until the one called Sorcisto defiled the ritual. By eating brains raw, he gained vast power and knowledge. He consumed the entire village, destroyed its memory forest, and infected the world with a deadly Blight.

"You take on the ripple of the lone survivor of Sorcisto's rampage, fighting to reclaim the memories of your people, before your own Blight overtakes you."

Blighted will support both single-player action and also drop-in/drop-out cooperative too, and the game will be accompanied by a soundtrack composed by Jim Guthrie, who composed the soundtrack for Nobody Saves the World.