Nobody Saves the World celebrates its first birthday with free update

HQ

Nobody Saves the World is celebrating its first birthday by giving fans a free new update that adds an array of new challenges and a fresh form to unlock. Known as the Impossible Dungeon Update, this is out right now, and will task players with delving into a "carnival themed 'endless' dungeon", with the option to do so as the new form, the Dinosaur.

As the press release notes, players will need to head into Jimmy's Impossible Dungeon to take on this challenge, which will include several floors of increasingly demanding combat encounters, all that will need to be beaten while racing against the clock. The better you do will reward you with tickets that can be used to build statues commemorating all of the forms available in the game.

As for the Dinosaur form, this will, as expected, have its own abilities and quests. Take a look at the Dino and the new dungeon in action below.