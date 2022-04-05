Nobody Saves the World announced for PlayStation and Switch

HQ

Last week, it was revealed that Nobody Saves the World had been age rated by ESRB for PlayStation 4 and 5, despite no confirmation that these versions didn't even exist. When we reported about this, we added that age ratings usually means a formal announcement isn't too far off, and voilà.

Now Nobody Saves the World has been confirmed for both PlayStation 4 and 5 in a brand new trailer, that also shows off some of the very high grades this title has received. To add to this, the game will also be landing on Nintendo Switch on the same day as well. It is already released for PC and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass), and as we explain in our review - we can highly recommend you to try it out.