Nobody 2 will release next August

Bob Odenkirk's Nobody is getting a sequel, and it will release on the 15th of August, 2025. The film has been closed by Universal, with Odenkirk set to return and Timo Tjahjanto will come on to direct.

Tjahjanto is best known for his work on The Night Comes for Us, and he'll be directing a script from Derek Kolstad, the original writer of Nobody and John Wick. As per Deadline, plot details are being kept under wraps right now.

The original film followed Bob Odenkirk as an ex-special forces agent who turned away from a life of violence to support a family. He quickly assumes the role of a soft but decent local man, but lets his inner talents shine in order to beat up a gang of Russian youths on a bus. It was silly but fun action when it released in 2021, and we'll see if the sequel can accomplish the same.