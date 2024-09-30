Nobody 2 has already finished filming

We've heard varying reports about the plans and production of action sequel Nobody 2, but it seems like while many were on the right track, the movie's filming has gone much smoother and faster than expected.

We say this because director Timo Tjahjanto has taken to X to affirm that Nobody 2 has already wrapped shooting. The Bob Odenkirk-led flick has concluded its production and is entering post-production, with plans to premiere in full in 2025 in August.

At the moment, we don't have any official plot information about the film to go on, and since production only wrapped a few days ago, we won't be seeing a trailer for at least a few months. But still, it's very good news that Nobody 2 has finished production with around 10 months to go until its premiere.