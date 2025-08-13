HQ

John Wick really helped rejuvenate the action genre. While action movies about honest men going on killing rampages against drug dealers, sex traffickers, and the like have never stopped being made, Wick shone a new light on the frequently familiar genre. Suddenly, producers realised that, with a little less testosterone and a little more humour, audiences would make a U-turn, from rejecting these kind of movies to embracing them, asking for more and more.

HQ

This is how Nobody was born, from Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, picking one of the most loved actors in television of the last decade, Bob Odenkirk, and turning him into a family man version of John Wick. Seeing this incredibly charismatic actor transformed into a killing machine, but keeping his lovable aura and slightly awkward mannerisms we've come to expect from his Saul Goodman portrayal was a proposition too good to turn off.

The end result paid off and four years after the first Nobody we have a sequel, Nobody 2, and we are pleased to say that, if you liked the first one, you'll enjoy the sequel perhaps even more. Once again, former government assassin Hutch Mansell gets accidentally trapped in a net of crime, but this time everything happens in a run-down holiday resort, taken over by the mob, led by a ruthless and completely bonkers Sharon Stone.

This is an ad:

The setting alone makes Nobody 2 stand out in the endless sea of John Wick clones and proudly continues the tradition of seasonal entertainment: movies that take place in one very particular time and place to evoke the feeling, in this case, the summer holidays. We have a lot of Christmas and Halloween movies, but not so many "summer movies", as in movies set specifically in the cliched ideas of the summer holidays: the swimming pool, the beach, the hotels and resorts, the attractions filled with tourists, the Pamela hats... This movie ticks every one of those boxes and isn't afraid of setting actions scenes aboard a duck boat or an amusement park with an unapologetic sense of fun and spectacle that, it could be argued, feels a bit excessive for its own good.

Don't expect much, or any logic here: action scenes are plentiful (always fun to watch) and often take a turn toward the absurd, while the plot is as predictable as you could expect. Go watch Nobody 2 if you liked the first one, if you didn't, this will hardly win you over. I have admit I felt a bit let-down with the first film, expecting it to be a slow-burn thriller about a truly ordinary man dragged into a violent situation, expecting to see how he would pull it off, only for him to turn on his God-mode on for another gun-fu extravaganza. I felt similarly with Nobody 2. The tension I experienced seeing how this poor family man's holiday was derailing as he inadvertently crossed paths with people he shouldn't, turned too quickly into an over-the-top carnage that felt more like the ending of Zombieland, with mindless fun, but completely lacking in tension.

Obviously, if you don't have a problem with that, then you will have a blast with Nobody 2's explosive and almost slapstick finale. I just feel that these movies have a bit of an identity crisis: it aims to be a more grounded take on the John Wick series, with a character you can (probably) relate more easily to than with the all-mighty Wick, and without all of that convoluted (yet fascinating) lore. But it feels like, halfway through each movie, they realise they've fallen into all the usual tired ideas and clichés and chose to compensate with enough guns and explosions to sink a battleship. The end result is a movie that you will probably enjoy quite a lot, but won't stay with you when you get back home.

This is an ad: