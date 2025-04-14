Noboa secures re-election victory in Ecuador, Gonzalez demands recount

HQ

The latest news on Ecuador . Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has officially secured a full four-year term after winning a victory in the presidential election, gaining over a million votes more than his leftist opponent, Luisa Gonzalez.

The 37-year-old businessman Daniel Noboa saw his support swell to 56%, while Luisa Gonzalez garnered 44%. Despite this, Gonzalez has publicly rejected the results, calling them a grotesque example of fraud and vowing to demand a recount.

However, the Organization of American States (OAS) has affirmed that Noboa's win aligns with their observations of the voting process. With his term set to begin in May, Noboa will face critical challenges in addressing Ecuador's security and economic issues.