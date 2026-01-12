Nobel Institute rejects Machado's bid to share Peace Prize with Trump

HQ

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has firmly rejected Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's offer to share or give her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, emphasising that the award's rules make such a move impossible.

Machado, who won the prize for her work defending democratic rights in Venezuela, had publicly dedicated the honour to Trump and said she would like to present it to him as a gesture of gratitude for his role in United States actions that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Trump said he would be honoured to accept it.

María Corina Machado // Shutterstock

But in a new statement, the Nobel Institute and the Norwegian Nobel Committee made clear that once a Nobel Peace Prize is announced, it "cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others." The organisation cited the Nobel Foundation's statutes, which state the decision is final and irreversible.

The committee also noted that it typically does not comment on laureates' statements or actions after the award, underscoring that the rules governing the prize are fixed and not subject to personal preference. Machado had previously dedicated the prize to both the Venezuelan people and Trump soon after it was awarded, but the institute's clarification closes the door on any formal reallocation of the honour.