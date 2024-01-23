Noah Hawley to ignore the events of Prometheus in his upcoming Alien series

HQ

In the first Alien films, the terrifying Xenomorphs were described as a "perfect organism" that had evolved over millennia to become the ultimate predator. However, this was undermined by creator Ridley Scott himself in the film Prometheus, where it was revealed that these creatures are actually partially designed, not developed through evolution.

But the creator of the upcoming Alien series on FX, Noah Hawley, chooses to completely ignore this, and apparently Scott has allowed him to do so. Via The Hollywood Reporter it seems that Xenomorphs will again develop by evolution, not design:

"For me, and for a lot of people, this 'perfect life form' — as it was described in the first film — is the product of millions of years of evolution that created this creature that may have existed for a million years out there in space. The idea that, on some level, it was a bioweapon created half an hour ago, that's just inherently less useful to me."

Hawley also says that the series is mainly a continuation of the first two films:

"In terms of the mythology, what's scary about this monster, is that when you look at those first two movies, you have this retro-futuristic technology. You have giant computer monitors, these weird keyboards... You have to make a choice. Am I doing that? Because in the prequels, Ridley made the technology thousands of years more advanced than the technology of Alien, which is supposed to take place in those movies' future. There's something about that that doesn't really compute for me. I prefer the retro-futurism of the first two films. And so that's the choice I've made — there's no holograms. The convenience of that beautiful Apple store technology is not available to me."

Does this sound good to you, or does it just confuse the mythology even more?