Noah Dettwiler "no longer critical" and José Antonio Rueda recovering well in his birthday after Moto3 crash

Good news from CIP Green Power Team, which has released a new update on Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler, who suffered a serious accident right before the Moto3 race in Malaysia last Sunday. "According to the doctors, Noah's condition is now stable and no longer critical. He will continue to be monitored closely in the intensive care unit".

The 20-year-old Swiss rider reportedly suffered a technical problem with his KTM bike and had to slow down. Spanish rider and recently crowned Moto3 champion José Antonio Rueda, running much faster (at normal speed at that part of the circuit) crashed Dettwiler from behind. Dettwiler lost consciousness, and suffered "several cardiac arrests". He was treated with multiple surgeries in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Rueda suffered injuries, including a broken hand and bruising on his lungs. He is recovering well, according to his team, Ajo KTM, and will fly back to Spain soon to undergo surgery there. The team also wished Rueda happy birthday, as he turns 20 today, and sent strength to Noah and his family and friends. "We hope to see you soon".

The crash, caught on video, was terrifying, and the race was delayed and later shortened to ten laps, but not cancelled, which led to some riders from Moto3 and other categories, like Pecco Bagnaia from MotoGP, to slam the organization as insensitive, suggesting the Moto3 race should have been cancelled, given how serious Dettwiler's condition was.