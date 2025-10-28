Noah Dettwiler is "stable but critical" after several surgeries following his crash in Moto3 race

HQ

On Sunday, two Moto3 riders were involved in a serious crash: the Spaniard José Antonio Rueda collided with the Swiss Noah Dettwiler in the lap before the race. Rueda, recently crowned champion, broke his hand, but Dettwiler suffered much serious injuries, and was unconscious when they were airlifted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

His team, CIP Green Power, update his condition on Monday afternoon. Noah underwent several surgeries which went well, and according to doctors is "stable but critical".

"We appreciate your understanding and ask that Noah and his family's privacy be respected," the statement said. "Thank you all for your incredible support and messages."

According to Dettwiler's father, he suffered multiple cardiac arrests in his terrifying crash, apparently caused because he had to slow down his KTM bike due to a technical power, and Rueda came from behind much faster. Aged 20, Dettwiler is in his third year at Moto3.