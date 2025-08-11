Noah Centineo cast as young Rambo in upcoming prequel

HQ

The Rambo prequel project is moving forward - and it now seems that Sylvester Stallone has, once and for all, passed on his iconic role to a new generation. According to Deadline, filming for the movie, titled John Rambo, is planned to begin later this fall, and all signs point to Noah Centineo taking over the role from Stallone.

Centineo rose to fame on Netflix with To All the Boys I've Loved Before and has since appeared in The Recruit as well as playing Atom Smasher in the superhero flop Black Adam. He is also set to star as Ken in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Street Fighter.

John Rambo will be directed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, who made an international splash with Sisu just last year. The story will focus on a young Rambo and his brutal experiences during the Vietnam War - in other words, before the events of First Blood. Stallone himself is not involved in the project and has previously said he would have preferred Ryan Gosling in the role, so how he feels about Centineo's casting remains unclear. No release date has yet been announced.

What do you think about Centineo as a young John Rambo?