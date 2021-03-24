No Xbox upgrade for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on disc

You're watching Advertisements

There have been a lot of advantages for Xbox Series S/X when it comes to backwards compatibility and smooth upgrades on games for the new generation. But here's a story about the complete opposite.

As you might recall, Activision was one of few companies (mainly with EA and Take-Two) that decided not to do Microsoft's Smart Delivery program, and instead made a solution where people have to pay money for upgrades. This includes Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, in which you can pay $10 to get the PlayStation 4/Xbox One version upgraded to PlayStation 5/Xbox Series when this version launches on March 26.

But there is an exception. In Activision's upgrade and purchase FAQ, it is explained that people who opted for the Xbox One disc version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 won't have any way of upgrading their game and will therefore need to buy the game again for Xbox Series S/X. At full price. Neither the digital Xbox One edition and the digital/physical edition for PlayStation 4 is affected by this, thankfully.

We think this is very unfortunate, and upgrades should of course be free regardless. What do you think of this?

Thanks, The Gamer