No VR support for Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky with PlayStation 5

However, they will feature PS VR support for PlayStation 4.

So far, Sony hasn't announced any VR support for PlayStation 5, but PS VR it is supported thanks to the backwards compatibility. But when it was revealed recently that neither Hitman 3 and No Man's Sky will support VR for PlayStation 5 - but will do it for PlayStation 4 - there was some upset reactions.

UploadVR has now reached out to Sony regarding this, and has gotten an explanation from a representative from the company who explains that PS VR "operates as a backward compatible device" and also added that they "have not announced PS5 titles for PS VR". Most people have assumed that a follow up to PS VR would be released to PlayStation 5, but no such thing, or games for the old headset for that matter, have so far been revealed.

