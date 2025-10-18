No Tomahawks: Zelensky leaves meeting with Trump empty-handed

HQ

We just got the news that Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House ended without the breakthrough Ukraine was seeking. After talks described as friendly but inconclusive, Donald Trump signaled he was not ready to supply Tomahawk missiles, arguing that the United States must avoid further escalation with Moscow. The American president hinted that peace talks might be within reach, saying both sides should "stop where they are." Zelensky, while realistic about the outcome, supported the idea of halting the conflict along current front lines, calling it a first step toward dialogue. Yet, the Ukrainian president departs Washington without the long-range missiles he had hoped for.