No Time To Die's explosive ending was always the plan

HQ

There's no doubt that the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, wrapped up in a way that was pretty unconventional for the long-running espionage series. Spoiler alert: Bond literally gets blown into pieces. It was a decision that firmly ended Daniel Craig's time as the character, but as for how the decision to end the movie in such an explosive manner came to be, director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently spoke with Empire on the matter.

"In my first meeting with Daniel [Craig] and the producers, they said that's how they wanted the story. They felt that was an ending. I was like, 'Well, it's a result of an ending, but we don't know what happens. It has to be earned.'"

"I was really struggling, because it couldn't be conventional action," Fukunaga continued. "It couldn't just be a demonic device, it had to be tied into the central theme of the story. I wasn't trying to be obtuse with it. I wanted to be clear with it. But I wanted it to be tasteful. "It felt like closure, like closing off the past, and closing off the story. It's that last sentence in a paragraph in the last chapter of a book, just to try to make it feel satisfying."

It has previously also been made clear that while Daniel Craig is done playing Bond, the hunt for the next star to portray the character will begin in 2022, meaning we probably shouldn't expect to see the next 007 movie for a couple of years.