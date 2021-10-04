No Time To Die launches to a $120 million opening weekend

HQ

Over here in the UK and in Europe, this weekend marked the opening weekend for the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die. Known as the final time Daniel Craig would be portraying the titular spy, the movie made for a pretty massive launch, netting $119,100,000 million at the box office already, in just European markets.

Opening on September 30, the movie will be looking to drastically improve on this as it opens in more regions across the globe this Friday, October 8, looking to particularly draw a lot of attention from the domestic box office in the US.

Talking about the US, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also opened over the weekend across the pond, drawing in an impressive $90,100,000 in domestic sales already. The Tom Hardy led movie also opened in a few markets outside of the US, adding a further $13,800,000 to that total, to make for a $103,900,000 opening weekend, but will be looking to improve on that over the coming weeks, as it will open in Europe and a few other regions on October 15.

You can take a look at the trailer for No Time To Die (and our review here), as well as the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.

