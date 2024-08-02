No time for karaoke in the TV series Like a Dragon: Yakuza

HQ

It might be the saddest news of the day. Kiryu and karaoke sort of go hand in hand in the game series Like a Dragon. However, we won't be hearing any Baka Mitai in the TV series, at least not for now. There's simply no time. We'll only get six episodes of the show to start with, and then it's all about building the characters and the world.

"When you start to figure out how to boil down this world into six episodes... there's so much source material to pull from. As this series is an origin story, we wanted to ensure fans were emotionally connected to these characters... It's a balance that has to be found between the world that is so quirky and these characters, which need to feel real to everybody who is watching the series", said producer Erik Barmack in an interview with The Gamer.

The series launches on 24 October on Amazon Prime Video.