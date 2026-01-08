No, there isn't a secret ninth episode of Stranger Things

HQ

Separation anxiety? It certainly seems that many fans are having trouble letting go of Stranger Things after the eighth and final episode aired on New Year's Day.

In true internet spirit, many strange theories have taken root, the strongest of which is known as Conformity Gate, where fans claim that the series did not actually end at all — and that a secret ninth episode will be released.

According to the theory, the official ending was an illusion created by Vecna, and instead, the real ending will be shown as a ninth episode on January 7 on Netflix. Fans say they have found several details in the "season finale" that support the theory. Everything from strange details to cryptic dates.

However, it now appears that Netflix itself has put an end to the conspiracy theories by sharing the text "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING" on social media, which clearly signals that the series has been released in its entirety.

Instead, fans will have to settle for the documentary that will be released on January 12th, which will give us a chance to see how the final season was created.

Have you been following the Conformity Gate theories?