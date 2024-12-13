No, that wasn't an emaciated Cillian Murphy in the 28 Years Later trailer

HQ

While the main protagonist of 28 Years Later might be Aaron Taylor-Johnson, joined by fellow stars Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, we also know that Cillian Murphy is set to make an appearance. In the new trailer for the film, fans thought they'd spotted him.

In the trailer, we see an emaciated zombie rise up in a field, which has a distinct look very similar to Murphy's. While fans quickly began to meltdown over the idea that Jim had been turned into a zombie, that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to The Guardian, the zombie is played by art dealer Angus Neill, who is known for his distinctive look. This means that Jim's appearance is likely being saved for the full release of the film, when it rolls around next year.

In 28 Days Later, Cillian Murphy found his breakout performance as a bicycle courier who awakes from a coma to find that a zombie virus has taken over Britain. He did not return for the sequel, but has expressed his anticipation for the return in this movie. Check out the trailer below for the zombie that had everyone questioning Jim's fate.