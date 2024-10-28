No, Thanos and Death won't be 2024's most exciting power couple

HQ

You might still be watching Agatha All Along or waiting for every episode to debut before bingeing it in one go when the last episode in the series arrives on Wednesday. If you're part of the former group, you may have noticed that Death has become a key player in the show, a character that in the Marvel universe has key connections with another major villain.

In the comics, the Mad Titan Thanos had a particular flair for the character Death, an infatuation that culminated in his effort of snapping half the universe out of existence. This wasn't the motivation we saw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, but still the arrival of Death in Agatha All Along has led many fans to ponder if we'll see 2024's most exciting (and deadly) power couple forming later this week.

The simple answer is that we won't. Speaking with Inverse, showrunner Jac Schaeffer stated: "Thanos is not in my show, so I can't speak to any Thanos connections. Thanos stans out there, I have no answers for you."

As for what the future holds for Agatha and Death, we'll know for certain in a few days time.