No, Target and Walmart is not going to stop selling Xbox and accessories

Over the weekend, rumours surfaced that American retail giants Target and Walmart would stop selling Xbox products, which would have been a huge setback. The background to this is that it had previously been noted that chains particularly in Europe had done this before, and several media outlets reported on the matter.

This prompted several American journalists to check out the situation, with Destin Legarie writing:

"I just called my local Walmart to ask if they were discontinuing or pulling Xbox stock. They said, 'At least to my knowledge, I haven't heard anything about like clearing inventory or anything like that. Or about being discontinued.' They also said they still have them in stock."

However, Microsoft has now commented on the matter in an official statement to Windows Central to put an end to rumors and speculation, stating:

"Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games."

Considering that a new generation of Xbox is on the way, which is believed to be more PC-oriented and also portable, it seems reasonable to believe that Xbox will continue to be available in stores in the future, and hopefully they will reappear even in markets where there is currently almost total silence.