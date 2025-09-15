No Straight Roads 2's game director reveals what goes into designing the game's bosses

HQ

Like its predecessor, No Straight Roads 2 puts a lot of emphasis on its boss battles, where we see some really cool designs, get to take part in some rhythmic combat, and get some of the best tunes these games have to offer.

With so many different parts working together to make a boss in No Straight Roads 2, we couldn't resist asking Game Director Wan Hazmer about the philosophy to their design in the game. Haz revealed that his cousin and Creative Director Daim Dziauddin works a lot on boss designs, and often when they're making any character they look at their origins and their connection to music.

"Of course the genre could be the inspiration, but the most important part is actually, why does an artist play music in the first place?" Haz explained. "So, for example, we had the DJ Subatomic Sir Punova before, so that was more about an expression of trying to show off your music. So, he was at the centre of the universe, according to him, of course, which is why the entire boss fight was about planets and the solar system and all that. We will not change that direction for No Straight Roads 2 as well, so we will consider every single artist, why they perform music, and what is important for them in terms of music and all that, and then we will represent that visually."

