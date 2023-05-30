No, Sony is not buying CD Projekt Red

HQ

A Destiny insider called Liz got a lot of attention during the weekend after claims that Sony was considering acquiring CD Projekt Red (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077). Now CD Projekt Red has set things straight after an an earnings call where management explained that the studio isn't for sale.

Here's what CD Projekt president and CEO Adam Kiciński had to say to his investors and owners about this:

"Nothing has changed in our end. So, I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years - CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent. We have, I believe an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it's very exciting to follow our own path. So it's a pure rumor."

While CD Projekt Red definitely suffered a lot after the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it seems like they are hell bent of getting things right again. First they made sure the game actually lived up to what was promised, and then they also announced several new The Witcher projects (including The Witcher Remake and a brand new trilogy).

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty will be playable during Summer Game Fest event, so things seems to be back on track for this Polish power house.