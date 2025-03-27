No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files announced during the Nintendo Direct

Dansk
The Nintendo Direct for March 27 has only just begun, but already we have a brand-new game announcement to gawk at. The second bit of news for the showcase revealed that very soon we can expect to have to solve a slate of new cases, as a fresh AI: The Somnium Files game was just revealed.
Known by the catchy name of No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files, this game will be coming to Nintendo Switch as soon as July 25, meaning you will still have plenty of reasons to continue using your current Switch model, even if its successor is available by then.