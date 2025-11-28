No sign of Yoshi's eggs, but there are plenty of Easter eggs in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer

HQ

At last we get some details about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri presented the movie and revealed its first trailer in a special Nintendo Direct broadcast recently, where it also introduced the new voice cast and a new plot to discover.

But we know that even if you watched the trailer a couple of times, there are many details you might have not noticed yet. Just like we did with the The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer, we set about analysing every detail and Easter egg that the animators have displayed to make Nintendo fans like us smile.

1. Bowser's painting is a twisted version of Luigi's Mansion, but with Mario

Some say that the cover of Luigi's Mansion recreates The Scream by Edvard Munch, but we rather say it's inspired by Home Alone due to its pose and tone. And just like that poster inspired that cover, Bowser paints Mario (besides, in the skull suit of Odyssey) posing like his brother in his solo game.

Whatever the reference is, Bowser seems to have thrown himself into art in this smaller version of him, a captive in Peach's Castle. Meanwhile, he treasures the piano in which he composed "Peaches", and he regularly waters a bonsai, as we can see in the first seconds of the trailer.

2. Subtle references to Yoshi's Island, but without Yoshi

Where is Yoshi? Every fan wondered the same after seeing the trailer. Despite recent leaks, it seems that the rideable-pet-friend of Mario has not appeared in any frame of this first trailer. Although, there did appear to be some references to Yoshi's kind and to games in which it plays an important role, such as Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island.

Almost all these references to Yoshi comes from the other paintings that Bowser keeps in his small castle. We see them just before he starts talking with the Mario brothers. For instance, we see an image of Yoshi's Island's Bowser Jr. (besides Kamek, the antagonist of the game) with a Yoshi's egg with arms, showing the obsession that Bowser's son has with it. The big painting we can see at the back is Bowser Jr.'s final form in the final battle (when Kamek transforms him into a furious titan "breathing fire", just like his dad in Bowser's Fury).

There is also a Three-Headed Piranha Plant painting, the level 3-8 last boss from the SNES game. Yoshi had to hit it in a yellow banded spot (subtle way to call the player's attention) to defeat it, turn it into dust, and be able to continue.

There is no doubt that Yoshi will play a key role in the movie. Its absence in this first clip can only mean that either its role is crucial for the plot or that it even might have a voice and someone even more noteworthy than Brie Larson as Rosalina might be in the cast. What are your thoughts?

3. The proof that Bowser has a heart: a painting of his one loyal Koopa Troopa

All of us remember with fear the sequence in the first movie when a Koopa Troopa, blinded by anger in the kart chase over Rainbow Road, decided to sacrifice himself and turn into a blue shell to destroy Donkey Kong and Mario's kart. Bowser remembers his soldier, and, of course, he painted him as if he was a Renaissance angel, with a harp and a halo above his head. Rest in peace, loyal Koopa Troopa.

4. The film is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but it's completely inspired by Mario Odyssey, Sunshine, Party, Wonder...

In order not to get lost in an endless list of cross references, this movie is based on many projects from the last 40 years of Super Mario, just like its predecessor The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Besides the skull suit from Super Mario Odyssey, we also see the world of inverted floating pyramids we encountered with Cappy in a sequence where the brothers cross the dunes by bike. In fact, besides the Yoshi's eggs cookies, recently also were some leaks on the characters from Sand Kingdom from Odyssey.

Meledandri introduces the voice actor Bennie Safdie in the broadcast, in a short scene of Bowser Jr. riding what looks like "mecha", as well as the Magic Paintbrush... Super Mario Sunshine was also quoted in this one. I wonder if the Paintbrush comes from Professor E. Gadd (he owned it and he is a key character in Luigi's Mansion), who we haven't seen either yet. Perhaps in a second trailer, like Yoshi?

In this first clip most comments are about Bowser Jr. Besides his Sunshine Paintbrush, a black substance covers his body and seems to transform him into something more frightening (just like in Bowser's Fury). Also the mask he wears in the battle against Mario is the same he wears in Super Mario Bros. Wonder when he transforms with the Wonder Flower. Let's hope this crazy party of ideas turns out well executed.

5. Peach looks like the movie's "main character"

Not only are there objects or possible plot points (still waiting for official confirmation) referenced in the movie from Super Mario Sunshine, there are also worlds that we see in the sequence when Peach fights with her umbrella against the Ninjis in the best "Kill Bill Vol.1" style. While she hits the enemies out of the roulette, it reminds us of the Casino from the same game. Did you also notice the Super Smash Bros. reference in this scene?

6. Will Rosalina be canonically Peach's sister?

Princess to princess, Rosalina is another great incorporation in the movie, voiced by the "superfan of Nintendo" Brie Larson, who wanted to play Samus Aran in Metroid. She barely moves her wand to easily get rid of Megaleg and to carefully guard the Lumas (we even see a baby Luma with a dummy). Such a ferocious fighter like Peach, and, by the way, with very similar face designs. Will Peach's origins be revealed in the stars?

By the way, Rosalina's book tells a story about Peach in the post trailer scene from the broadcast, yet the star children still prefer the "plumbers" story. Well well...