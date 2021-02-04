Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Madden NFL 21

No seventh Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady according to Madden NFL 21

The EA sport game ran the simulation and it's not looking good for the GOAT.

This upcoming Sunday is truly no ordinary Sunday, as it is finally time for Super Bowl. As you probably know, the all-time greatest quarterback Tom Brady has brought his new team Tampa Bay Buccaneers all the way to the finals against Kansas City Chiefs.

As is tradition, EA has simulated the game in Madden NFL 21, and you can check out the highlights over here. Even with Tom Brady at the helm, Kansas is still considered favourites, and according to EA they will also win fairly safely at the end with 37 vs 27 for Tampa Bay.

While this is of course a highhearted simulation, EA has got it right almost an eery amount of times before. On Sunday, we'll know how close they got this time.

