No, Roller Champions isn't being cancelled

HQ

It was only recently that a claim came out that stated that Roller Champions might be getting cancelled after its third season, despite the fact that the game only came out a few months ago, and is said to be tracking better than Hyper Scape. This claim has now been refuted by Ubisoft, as the publisher has shared the following statement.

"Let's clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn't getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it."

The statement continues by adding that the development team is hard at work on the improvements that fans have asked for, and has likewise announced that the Disco Fever season will be extended to ensure the team can deliver on this promise.

"As far as content is concerned, we can tell you that we've got exciting stuff planned for the next seasons. We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we've got to do right by our players, hence why we are taking the time needed before we do."

Roller Champions' Disco Fever season started on June 21.