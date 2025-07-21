No Rest for the Xbox: Moon Studios Delays Series X|S Release

HQ

Moon Studios, the team behind the beloved Ori games, has hinted that their ambitious new ARPG No Rest for the Wicked might skip Xbox Series S|X at launch — or possibly altogether for a while. In a Discord post, studio head Thomas Mahler stated that "given current market conditions," the studio is likely to focus on the PS5 and potentially the upcoming Switch 2, adding that they still "have to talk to Microsoft and see what actually makes sense for Xbox."

Later, Mahler clarified on social media that an Xbox version will arrive "eventually," just not alongside the PS5 release — "PS5 makes the most sense right now in terms of the numbers." The strategy, he said, is to prioritize the platform that currently offers the greatest return. The game has been in early access on PC since April 2024, and an Xbox port was previously confirmed back in 2023.

So if you were hoping to jump into Moon Studios' gorgeous and brutal ARPG on Xbox anytime soon... you might want to settle in and be patient.

