No Rest for the Wicked's biggest update reveals new features

Moon Studios has just shown off everything that's arriving in The Breach update for No Rest for the Wicked on the 30th of April. What promises to be No Rest for the Wicked's biggest update yet looks to deliver, expanding the game's narrative, as well as giving us new areas to explore.

We'll be able to dig deeper into the story through the Lowland Meadows and Marin Woods, finding new threats, weapons, armour, and more along the way. New fast travel options, the ability to go back to your house, and more keep the game feeling fresh, including a Hardcore Mode if the base challenge isn't enough for you.

Even with this substantial update, there's still a lot more to come in No Rest for the Wicked, including the addition of four-player co-op, an update to combat, and another update to the housing, farming, and progression systems. What's more, now Moon Studios has secured the publishing rights to No Rest for the Wicked, the company is fully independent as it forges this new future for itself.