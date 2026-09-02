No Rest for the Wicked's 1.0 launch has been delayed until March 2027

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Amid the mass of games set to make their arrival this autumn, developer Moon Studios was originally planning on joining in on the fun by taking No Rest for the Wicked out of Early Access and launching the game in its 1.0 state, on top of bringing the project to console. This will no longer be the case, as the 1.0 launch has been delayed from October until March 2027.

Confirmed in a post on social media, the Moon Studios team explains it's a "small team, and we're holding our games to a standard we won't compromise on." The developer then goes further to explain the current version of the game is "close, but close isn't good enough for our 1.0 launch."

As for what the extra time will be used for, Moon Studios promises it will be focussed on improving performance, tightening the class system, and generally polishing the whole game. This is all why "we'd rather take a few more months than ship something that we know isn't perfect yet."

The next plan is to host an open beta test for the game in December. Likewise, any Steam purchasers of the game will still be able to claim the Founder's Pack rewards until January 1, while PlayStation fans will now be able to pre-order the title from January 2027 too. Also, another Wicked Inside is on its way, with more details to be shared in the imminent future.