No Rest for the Wicked will get a price boost at full release

Moon Studios' upcoming action RPG No Rest for the Wicked is set to cost a considerable amount more in the near future. As the game inches closer to its full 1.0 launch, Moon Studios' CEO Thomas Mahler has confirmed the game will jump from $40 to $60.

Why the price boost, you ask? Well, according to Mahler on social media, this is to represent the game becoming a fully fledged premium experience. "I'm not trying to do any FOMO marketing here, but yes: when we hit 1.0, No Rest for the Wicked will move to $60, because it's a premium title. We've announced this a long time ago and repeated it several times," Mahler explained.

"The reason the game launched at $40 was simple: Early Access players should get a discount. BG3 launched into Early Access at full price, and personally I never loved that approach. If you support a game early, you should get some extra love," he said. "I'm only saying this now so nobody's surprised or upset later. If you've been on the fence about Wicked, the current sale is genuinely a good time to jump in."

Mahler also mentioned the fact that the game is on sale on Steam right now, for 40% off. This is apparently a one-time offer, celebrating the launch of No Rest for the Wicked Together, to ensure as many people can play with their friends as possible.