No Rest for the Wicked "will feature a rich offline mode"

Although Moon Studios' upcoming action role-playing game No Rest for the Wicked seems to be primarily designed to be enjoyed with good friends, the developers say that single player is not a problem.

They offer a true offline mode for those who want to play by themselves, and the studio co-founder Gennadiy Korol writes on X that "we did not want offline-play to feel like a second thought and we want people to be able to play on the go when connection quality is not always ideal". And when the game actually launches, the focus will be on single player:

"Our April 18th launch will focus on the single player experience and we will be sharing more details about the Multiplayer aspect of the game later in our Early Access campaign."

Moon Studios is already best known for their beloved Ori series, but with No Rest for the Wicked they will offer something completely new. The game will be released for PC via Early Access on April 18, and will later be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.