No Rest for the Wicked surpasses 1 million sold copies

HQ

While it initially seemed like the road ahead for Moon Studios' action title No Rest for the Wicked might be an uphill and rocky one, the Ori developer has ploughed on ahead and managed to achieve great success with its in-development title.

Following arriving in an Early Access format nearing two years ago, it has now been revealed that the game has surpassed one million copies sold, despite still being 'in the works' and also only being available on PC via Steam.

This figure might also just be the start of what's to come for No Rest for the Wicked, as next week will see the arrival of the anticipated cooperative update called Together, meaning it might drive an influx of sales among interested fans.

Beyond this, we still don't know when the game will be leaving Early Access or likewise when it might be coming to consoles, if it ever does...