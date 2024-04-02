No Rest for the Wicked studio boss goes after $70 game price tags

HQ

No Rest for the Wicked is the upcoming game from Moon Studios, the developers behind Ori and the Blind Forest. The game is an action RPG in the vein of Diablo, but unlike Blizzard's latest top-down trip into hell, Moon Studios isn't looking at a $70 entry fee for No Rest for the Wicked.

After reading an article alleging that Moon was being forced to sell the game at a discount even before release, CEO Thomas Maher responded in a lengthy post on Twitter/X. "We've been hearing gamers complain about 70$ being the new norm for quite a while now. We're also regularly still seeing 70$ games with Microtransactions on top and usually players hate that," he began.

"I also openly took a stance against some of the ridiculous stuff that's going on with developers charging 65$ and up for purely cosmetic items. Since we're releasing Wicked into Early Access, we didn't think it'd be smart to nickel and dime players by charging full-price right out the gate."

We try to be extremely efficient at Moon. We're not hiring hundreds of people just to create an illusion for shareholders that we're growing. We don't have any shareholders. If we can make better products at a lower cost than AAA studios and can thus charge lower prices, that's a sign of us doing something right, not wrong. And we have a history at Moon of charging a bit less than we probably could have because we want as many players as possible to be able to play our games.

Maher's stance seems largely to go against the gaming trends of today. We'll have to wait and see whether that's for better or for worse, but the response to his tweet has largely been positive.