No Rest for the Wicked launches as Early Access in April

The talented bunch over at Moon Studios surprised many of you when they unveiled No Rest for the Wicked at The Game Awards back in December and said the mix of Dark Souls and Diablo IV would launch as Early Access before April. Unfortunately, plans changed last month, as publisher Private Division said it had to be delayed to the second quarter. The good news is that the delay will be much shorter than feared.

Moon Studios just announced in their Wicked Inside showcase that No Rest for the Wicked will launch as Steam Early Access on the 18th of April. They've also given us a roadmap for this version of the game, revealing that multiplayer, new areas and more will be added during its Early Access, so the already amazing-looking game will just continue to become bigger and better before it launches for real on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.