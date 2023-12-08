No Rest for the Wicked is the next game from the Ori and the Will of the Wisps developer

As part of The Game Awards show last night, it was revealed that the developer of Ori and the Will of the Wisps is turning its attention to a new style of game for the near future. Known as No Rest for the Wicked, this game is described as a mature action-RPG that sees players exploring a vast and intricate island that is "home to complex protagonists with their own problems, hidden treasures, ferocious creatures, and secrets to discover."

The title is said to offer a precision-based combat system where skill and timing is required over button-mashing, and that it uses an art style that reflects a painted style. The narrative is also noted to be dark and mature, and set in the early medieval period in the year 841. The plot synopsis for the game is as follows:

"In the year 841, a pivotal moment dawns upon the kingdom, marked by the passing of King Harol Bolein. A devastating conflict arises when a peaceful transition of power devolves into chaos. In addition to this political turmoil, a deadly plague has reemerged on the remote island of Sacra, twisting the land and its inhabitants. Players must brandish their arms in an effort to quell both the grotesque beasts and the Kingdom's invading army throughout a turbulent atmosphere where they are pulled in every direction."

No Rest for the Wicked is said to be in development and currently does not have a firm release date. We do know that it is expected to debut as an Early Access title on PC in the 2024 fiscal year, before looking at a full release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after that. We'll know more details about the Early Access on March 1, 2024, when a digital showcase is aired.